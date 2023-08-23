On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Zack Thompson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 22 walks.

In 52.7% of his 74 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 74 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 18.9% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.2% of his games this season (29 of 74), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 40 .248 AVG .236 .310 OBP .312 .327 SLG .307 6 XBH 7 1 HR 1 13 RBI 8 27/10 K/BB 34/12 11 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings