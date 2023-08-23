Jason Delay and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Zack Thompson on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Read More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Delay has gotten a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay has driven home a run in 10 games this year (22.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.274 AVG .281
.348 OBP .338
.323 SLG .469
3 XBH 9
0 HR 1
6 RBI 9
13/6 K/BB 20/5
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Thompson (2-5) to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
