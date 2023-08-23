Jason Delay vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Delay and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Zack Thompson on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- Delay has gotten a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has driven home a run in 10 games this year (22.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.274
|AVG
|.281
|.348
|OBP
|.338
|.323
|SLG
|.469
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|13/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Thompson (2-5) to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
