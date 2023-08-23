Connor Joe and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals and Zack Thompson on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .249 with 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.

In 54.9% of his 102 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this year (24 of 102), with two or more RBI five times (4.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37 of 102 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .274 AVG .228 .384 OBP .303 .445 SLG .431 17 XBH 21 4 HR 5 19 RBI 11 38/24 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings