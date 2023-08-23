Bryan Reynolds vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 118 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 112 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.9% of those games.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (34.8%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (43.8%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.248
|AVG
|.286
|.332
|OBP
|.331
|.403
|SLG
|.526
|19
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|36
|39/24
|K/BB
|61/16
|2
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Thompson (2-5) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
