Andrew McCutchen vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 90 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- McCutchen has recorded a hit in 61 of 101 games this season (60.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (11.9%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.9%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.229
|.381
|OBP
|.364
|.390
|SLG
|.394
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|18
|45/33
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Thompson (2-5) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
