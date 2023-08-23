Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 90 hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
  • McCutchen has recorded a hit in 61 of 101 games this season (60.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 12 games this year (11.9%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.9%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 49
.273 AVG .229
.381 OBP .364
.390 SLG .394
12 XBH 14
5 HR 7
20 RBI 18
45/33 K/BB 49/35
5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • Thompson (2-5) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
