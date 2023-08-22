Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bryan Reynolds, Nolan Arenado and others in the Pittsburgh Pirates-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at PNC Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Oviedo Stats

Johan Oviedo (6-13) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 26th start of the season.

He has 12 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

In 25 starts this season, Oviedo has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8).

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 16 4.0 5 4 4 3 5 vs. Reds Aug. 11 5.0 5 6 6 4 2 at Brewers Aug. 6 7.0 2 0 0 6 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 7.0 6 1 1 5 2 at Padres Jul. 26 6.0 3 1 1 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 117 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.330/.467 on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 68 walks and 36 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .252/.374/.385 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0 at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 33 walks and 85 RBI (132 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .283/.329/.507 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 132 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .276/.363/.453 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

