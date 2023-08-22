Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) will face off against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+115). The total for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (6-13, 4.55 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-8, 8.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Connor Joe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

