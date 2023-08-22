How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Johan Oviedo and Adam Wainwright are the projected starters when the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Tuesday at PNC Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (123).
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB, slugging .387.
- The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (524 total).
- The Pirates are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Pirates strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.397).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Oviedo (6-13) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 140 1/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Oviedo is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the season.
- Oviedo enters the matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Pablo Lopez
|8/19/2023
|Twins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Sonny Gray
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Borucki
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Home
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|8/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Drew Smyly
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.