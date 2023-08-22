Johan Oviedo and Adam Wainwright are the projected starters when the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (123).

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB, slugging .387.

The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (524 total).

The Pirates are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Pirates strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.397).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Oviedo (6-13) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 140 1/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Oviedo is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the season.

Oviedo enters the matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Mets L 8-3 Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins L 5-1 Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Ryan Borucki Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Andre Jackson Matthew Liberatore 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Osvaldo Bido Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Drew Smyly

