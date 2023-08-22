Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will see Adam Wainwright on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+115). The total for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +115 10 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 13 of the 21 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (61.9%).

Pittsburgh has gone 9-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The Pirates have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh has played in 125 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-54-3).

The Pirates have put together a 10-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-32 26-37 23-29 33-39 38-47 18-21

