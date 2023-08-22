Pirates vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (6-13) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-8) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Read More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
- The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.
- Pittsburgh has entered 15 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-6 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
- Pittsburgh has scored 524 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|@ Mets
|L 8-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Tylor Megill
|August 18
|@ Twins
|L 5-1
|Andre Jackson vs Pablo Lopez
|August 19
|@ Twins
|W 7-4
|Mitch Keller vs Sonny Gray
|August 20
|@ Twins
|L 2-0
|Ryan Borucki vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 21
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Thomas Hatch vs Drew Rom
|August 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
|August 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Andre Jackson vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 24
|Cubs
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|August 25
|Cubs
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|August 27
|Cubs
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Drew Smyly
