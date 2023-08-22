The Washington Mystics (15-17), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, take on the Connecticut Sun (22-10). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Sun matchup.

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

The Mystics have put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread seven times this season (7-9 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Washington is 3-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Sun games have hit the over 18 out of 31 times this season.

Mystics games have hit the over 13 out of 31 times this year.

