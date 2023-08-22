Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .257 with 20 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Hayes has had a hit in 58 of 90 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.9%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 90), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (35.6%), including six multi-run games (6.7%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.321
|AVG
|.200
|.354
|OBP
|.243
|.536
|SLG
|.305
|22
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|26/9
|K/BB
|49/11
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 127 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-8) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-8 with an 8.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an 8.42 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .362 to opposing batters.
