Ke'Bryan Hayes -- batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .257 with 20 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Hayes has had a hit in 58 of 90 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.9%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 90), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (35.6%), including six multi-run games (6.7%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .321 AVG .200 .354 OBP .243 .536 SLG .305 22 XBH 12 5 HR 3 29 RBI 16 26/9 K/BB 49/11 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings