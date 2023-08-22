On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has 11 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .240.
  • Bae has had a hit in 38 of 73 games this year (52.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has had an RBI in 13 games this year (17.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 40
.245 AVG .236
.303 OBP .312
.327 SLG .307
6 XBH 7
1 HR 1
12 RBI 8
27/9 K/BB 34/12
11 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-8 with an 8.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.42, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .362 against him.
