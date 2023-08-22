Connor Joe vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .246 with 25 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.
- Joe has had a hit in 55 of 101 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (14.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (22.8%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (5%).
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season (37 of 101), with two or more runs 10 times (9.9%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.268
|AVG
|.228
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.437
|SLG
|.431
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|11
|37/24
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-8) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He has an 8.42 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 41-year-old has an 8.42 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
