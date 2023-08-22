On Tuesday, Bryan Reynolds (.565 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 117 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .467, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 79 of 111 games this season (71.2%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (26.1%).

Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (14.4%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this year (34.2%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.2% of his games this year (48 of 111), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .246 AVG .286 .329 OBP .331 .399 SLG .526 18 XBH 29 6 HR 12 24 RBI 36 39/23 K/BB 61/16 2 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings