The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .182 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Rivas has gotten a hit in seven of 21 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .167 AVG .182 .158 OBP .400 .333 SLG .455 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 3 7/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings