When the St. Louis Cardinals (55-70) and Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) match up in the series opener at PNC Park on Monday, August 21, Drew Rom will get the call for the Cardinals, while the Pirates will send Bailey Falter to the mound. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds. A 10-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 28, or 44.4%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 24-27 record (winning 47.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Pirates have won in 41, or 41.4%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 37 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

