The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Tommy Edman and Bryan Reynolds have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 122 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .385 this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.

Pittsburgh has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.401 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter (0-7) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Falter has made five starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Mets W 7-4 Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets L 8-3 Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins L 5-1 Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Ryan Borucki Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Andre Jackson Matthew Liberatore 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Osvaldo Bido Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad

