How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Tommy Edman and Bryan Reynolds have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 122 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .385 this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.1 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.401 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Falter (0-7) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Falter has made five starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Pablo Lopez
|8/19/2023
|Twins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Sonny Gray
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Borucki
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Drew Rom
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.