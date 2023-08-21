Monday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) against the St. Louis Cardinals (55-70) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 21.

The Cardinals will call on Drew Rom versus the Pirates and Bailey Falter (0-7).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.4%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 37 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

