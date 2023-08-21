Liover Peguero -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .235 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with multiple hits six times (25.0%).

He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Peguero has driven in a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .314 AVG .174 .351 OBP .224 .600 SLG .326 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 13/3 1 SB 1

