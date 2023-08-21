Liover Peguero -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero is hitting .235 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with multiple hits six times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Peguero has driven in a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.314 AVG .174
.351 OBP .224
.600 SLG .326
4 XBH 3
3 HR 2
9 RBI 5
13/1 K/BB 13/3
1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
  • Rom starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
  • The 23-year-old lefty will make his MLB debut.
