On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.349 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .258 with 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Hayes has driven home a run in 24 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 34.8% of his games this year (31 of 89), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .325 AVG .200 .358 OBP .243 .540 SLG .305 21 XBH 12 5 HR 3 29 RBI 16 26/9 K/BB 49/11 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings