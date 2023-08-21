Jack Suwinski vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .205 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 45.3% of his games this year (48 of 106), with at least two hits 16 times (15.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this season (33.0%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.197
|AVG
|.215
|.319
|OBP
|.351
|.382
|SLG
|.519
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|68/30
|K/BB
|67/30
|6
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Rom starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The 23-year-old left-hander is making his MLB debut.
