Connor Joe vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .239 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Joe has had a hit in 54 of 100 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.0%).
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this season (22.0%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.0% of his games this season (36 of 100), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.254
|AVG
|.228
|.368
|OBP
|.303
|.406
|SLG
|.431
|13
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|37/23
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Rom will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The left-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
