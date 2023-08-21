Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

TV Channel: MLB Network

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 87 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 94th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

McCutchen has had a hit in 59 of 99 games this year (59.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (21.2%).

He has homered in 11 games this season (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this season (23 of 99), with more than one RBI eight times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .270 AVG .229 .383 OBP .364 .376 SLG .394 11 XBH 14 4 HR 7 18 RBI 18 43/33 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings