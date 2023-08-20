The Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Dallas Keuchel and Osvaldo Bido, respectively, out for the start when the two squads face off on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+120). A 9.5-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Pirates vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 41 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 25-30 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 123 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 10-5-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-32 26-36 23-28 32-39 38-47 17-20

