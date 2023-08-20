Pirates vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (64-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) facing off at Target Field (on August 20) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 win for the Twins.
The Twins will give the nod to Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 9.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 5.05 ERA).
Pirates vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 7, Pirates 6.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Pirates have come away with 41 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 25 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (513 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 14
|@ Mets
|L 7-2
|Quinn Priester vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 15
|@ Mets
|W 7-4
|Bailey Falter vs David Peterson
|August 16
|@ Mets
|L 8-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Tylor Megill
|August 18
|@ Twins
|L 5-1
|Andre Jackson vs Pablo Lopez
|August 19
|@ Twins
|W 7-4
|Mitch Keller vs Sonny Gray
|August 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
|August 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Andre Jackson vs Zack Thompson
|August 24
|Cubs
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|August 25
|Cubs
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Kyle Hendricks
