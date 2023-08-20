The Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) take on the Washington Nationals (56-68) a game after Trea Turner homered twice in a 12-3 victory over the Nationals. The game begins at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (9-5) for the Phillies and Trevor Williams (5-7) for the Nationals.

Phillies vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Williamsport, Pennsylvania Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (9-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.20 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (9-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 24 games.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 19th in MLB with 548 runs scored this season. They have a .260 batting average this campaign with 113 home runs (29th in the league).

The Nationals have gone 22-for-66 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (5-7 with a 5.20 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Williams enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Williams is trying to pick up his 17th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 24 appearances this season.

Trevor Williams vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 1086 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 579 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.425) and are 14th in all of MLB with 147 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Phillies this season, Williams has thrown 15 1/3 innings, giving up 13 earned runs on 20 hits while striking out 14.

