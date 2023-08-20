The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

In 64.8% of his 88 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (31 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .325 AVG .203 .358 OBP .246 .540 SLG .310 21 XBH 12 5 HR 3 29 RBI 16 26/9 K/BB 48/11 4 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings