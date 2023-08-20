Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Twins Player Props
|Pirates vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Twins
|Pirates vs Twins Odds
|Pirates vs Twins Prediction
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .244 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Bae has recorded a hit in 38 of 72 games this season (52.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 72 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 18.1% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Connor Joe
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.245
|AVG
|.244
|.303
|OBP
|.321
|.327
|SLG
|.317
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|33/12
|11
|SB
|9
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins will look to Keuchel (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.