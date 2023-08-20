Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .522 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 114 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .465.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Reynolds has recorded a hit in 77 of 109 games this year (70.6%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.7%).

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has driven in a run in 38 games this season (34.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season (47 of 109), with two or more runs 11 times (10.1%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 57 .247 AVG .283 .332 OBP .328 .399 SLG .522 17 XBH 28 6 HR 12 24 RBI 36 37/23 K/BB 61/16 2 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings