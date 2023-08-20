Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .522 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 114 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .465.
  • He ranks 53rd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
  • Reynolds has recorded a hit in 77 of 109 games this year (70.6%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.7%).
  • In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reynolds has driven in a run in 38 games this season (34.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season (47 of 109), with two or more runs 11 times (10.1%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 57
.247 AVG .283
.332 OBP .328
.399 SLG .522
17 XBH 28
6 HR 12
24 RBI 36
37/23 K/BB 61/16
2 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
