Andrew McCutchen vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- In 60.2% of his games this season (59 of 98), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.270
|AVG
|.235
|.383
|OBP
|.371
|.376
|SLG
|.404
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|18
|43/33
|K/BB
|48/35
|5
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
