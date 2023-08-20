The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

In 60.2% of his games this season (59 of 98), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .270 AVG .235 .383 OBP .371 .376 SLG .404 11 XBH 14 4 HR 7 18 RBI 18 43/33 K/BB 48/35 5 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings