The Minnesota Twins (64-59) and Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) clash on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (6-5) for the Twins and Mitch Keller (9-8) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (6-5, 2.97 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.27 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

During 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.27 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.

Keller enters the outing with 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Keller will try to build upon a 25-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (6-5) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing two hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.97 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 24 games.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Gray has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.97), 29th in WHIP (1.210), and 25th in K/9 (9.2).

