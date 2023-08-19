Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Twins on August 19, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has collected 114 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.333/.470 so far this year.
- Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 68 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.377/.381 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- Sonny Gray (6-5) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 25th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Tigers
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|10
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 96 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.
- He has a .230/.309/.407 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 75 hits with 13 doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI.
- He's slashed .238/.302/.470 on the year.
- Kepler has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
