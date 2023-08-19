Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (64-59) will match up against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) at Target Field on Saturday, August 19. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +145 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Pirates vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (6-5, 2.97 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.27 ERA)

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 49 (59.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (41.2%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 2-5.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

