Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 121 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 506 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.404 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (9-8) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets W 7-4 Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets L 8-3 Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins L 5-1 Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins - Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Osvaldo Bido Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Matthew Liberatore 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Andre Jackson Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele

