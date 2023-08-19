How to Watch the Pirates vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 121 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 506 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.404 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (9-8) for his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.
- Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Pablo Lopez
|8/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Sonny Gray
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Zack Thompson
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
