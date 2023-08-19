Liover Peguero vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (.351 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .247 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Peguero has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 22.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Peguero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.314
|AVG
|.184
|.351
|OBP
|.244
|.600
|SLG
|.368
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|13/3
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.97), 29th in WHIP (1.210), and 25th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.