Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .725 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .258 with 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- In 64.4% of his 87 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- In 9.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (26.4%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.6%).
- In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.325
|AVG
|.198
|.358
|OBP
|.242
|.540
|SLG
|.308
|21
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|15
|26/9
|K/BB
|47/11
|4
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gray (6-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 140 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th.
