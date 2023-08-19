Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .148 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .243 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 37 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 71 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Bae has driven home a run in 12 games this season (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.245
|AVG
|.242
|.303
|OBP
|.311
|.327
|SLG
|.308
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|27/9
|K/BB
|32/10
|11
|SB
|9
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
