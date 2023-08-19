Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .148 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .243 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 37 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • In 71 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Bae has driven home a run in 12 games this season (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Other Pirates Players vs the Twins

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 38
.245 AVG .242
.303 OBP .311
.327 SLG .308
6 XBH 6
1 HR 1
12 RBI 7
27/9 K/BB 32/10
11 SB 9

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
