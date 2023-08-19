Jason Delay vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (batting .276 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .268 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%) Delay has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Delay has driven home a run in 10 games this year (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Pirates Players vs the Twins
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.274
|AVG
|.262
|.348
|OBP
|.313
|.323
|SLG
|.443
|3
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|13/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.97), 29th in WHIP (1.210), and 25th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
