The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (batting .276 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .268 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

In 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%) Delay has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Delay has driven home a run in 10 games this year (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .274 AVG .262 .348 OBP .313 .323 SLG .443 3 XBH 8 0 HR 1 6 RBI 9 13/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

