Jack Suwinski vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .207 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 walks.
- Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 35 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.197
|AVG
|.218
|.319
|OBP
|.344
|.382
|SLG
|.526
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|68/30
|K/BB
|66/27
|6
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.