Heading into round three at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational, Marissa Steen is in the lead with a score of -3. Tune in to see as the action unfolds from Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, United Kingdom.

How to Watch the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational

Start Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET Venue: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Location: Ballymena, United Kingdom

Ballymena, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 73/6,231 yards

Par 73/6,231 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

ISPS Handa World Invitational Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Marissa Steen 1st -3 70-72 Esther Henseleit 2nd -2 72-71 Gabriella Cowley 3rd -1 69-75 Ryann O'Toole 3rd -1 71-73 Kim Metraux 3rd -1 69-75

ISPS Handa World Invitational Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 2:22 AM ET Hole 1 Gina Kim (+4/43rd), Anne-Charlotte Mora (+4/43rd), Ruixin Liu (+4/43rd) 7:34 AM ET Hole 10 Wichanee Meechai (+2/23rd), Jennifer Chang (+2/23rd), Noora Komulainen (+1/12th) 7:12 AM ET Hole 10 Pie-Yun Chien (+1/12th), Georgia Hall (+1/12th), Casandra Alexander (+1/12th) 6:50 AM ET Hole 10 Trichat Cheenglab (+1/12th), Dani Holmqvist (+1/12th), Cara Gainer (+1/12th) 3:50 AM ET Hole 10 Sarah Jane Smith (+5/52nd), Sara Kjellker (+5/52nd), Leonie Harm (+5/52nd) 3:28 AM ET Hole 10 Alice Hewson (+5/52nd), Aline Krauter (+5/52nd), Meghan MacLaren (+5/52nd) 3:06 AM ET Hole 10 Lauren Hartlage (+5/52nd), Sarah Kemp (+5/52nd), Louise Ridderstrom (+5/52nd) 2:44 AM ET Hole 10 Yuna Nishimura (+5/52nd), Hayley Davis (+5/52nd), Hannah Burke (+5/52nd) 2:22 AM ET Hole 10 Linnea Johansson (+4/43rd), Mariajo Uribe (+4/43rd), Allison Emrey (+4/43rd) 7:56 AM ET Hole 10 Su-Hyun Oh (+2/23rd), Weiwei Zhang (+2/23rd), Stephanie Meadow (+2/23rd)

