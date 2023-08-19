Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while hitting .243.

Joe has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 9.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Joe has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .254 AVG .235 .368 OBP .303 .406 SLG .444 13 XBH 21 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 37/23 K/BB 55/12 0 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings