On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (.644 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (114) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

In 71.3% of his games this season (77 of 108), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (25.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven in a run in 38 games this season (35.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (47 of 108), with two or more runs 11 times (10.2%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .247 AVG .289 .332 OBP .335 .399 SLG .533 17 XBH 28 6 HR 12 24 RBI 36 37/23 K/BB 58/16 2 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings