Bryan Reynolds vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (.644 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (114) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.3% of his games this season (77 of 108), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (25.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in 38 games this season (35.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (47 of 108), with two or more runs 11 times (10.2%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.247
|AVG
|.289
|.332
|OBP
|.335
|.399
|SLG
|.533
|17
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|36
|37/23
|K/BB
|58/16
|2
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Twins will send Gray (6-5) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.97), 29th in WHIP (1.210), and 25th in K/9 (9.2).
