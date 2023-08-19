Andrew McCutchen vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .251 with 68 walks and 48 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 58 of 97 games this year (59.8%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (20.6%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22.7% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (38 of 97), with two or more runs 10 times (10.3%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.270
|AVG
|.230
|.383
|OBP
|.370
|.376
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|13
|43/33
|K/BB
|46/35
|5
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (6-5) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.97), 29th in WHIP (1.210), and 25th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
