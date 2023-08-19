The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (hitting .143 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .185 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Rivas has gotten a hit in seven of 19 games this year (36.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .143 .400 OBP .143 .375 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings