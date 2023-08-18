The Minnesota Twins (63-59) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) to start a three-game series at Target Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Twins are on the back of a series split with the Tigers, and the Pirates a series loss to the Mets.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (8-6) for the Twins and Andre Jackson for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (8-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.47 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-0) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 10 appearances this season, he has compiled a 5.47 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .255 against him.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will send Lopez (8-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 4.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.090.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Lopez has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

The 27-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 27th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

