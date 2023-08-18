Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 59 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.330/.469 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 68 walks and 31 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .251/.377/.381 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lopez Stats

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (8-6) will make his 25th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 96 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He has a slash line of .231/.308/.409 on the year.

Correa will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 74 hits with 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs.

He has a .239/.303/.471 slash line so far this year.

Kepler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4

