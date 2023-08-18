The Minnesota Twins (63-59) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) will match up on Friday, August 18 at Target Field, with Pablo Lopez pitching for the Twins and Andre Jackson taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Pirates have +185 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (8-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.47 ERA)

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 6-4 (60%).

Minnesota has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 3-4 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 40, or 41.7%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won four of eight games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+300)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

