Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 121 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 505 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.401 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Andre Jackson heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits against the Cincinnati Reds.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets W 7-4 Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets L 8-3 Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins - Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins - Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Osvaldo Bido Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Matthew Liberatore 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Andre Jackson Zack Thompson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.