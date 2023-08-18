Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Pirates have +185 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +185 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had a spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh is 4-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 121 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 10-5-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-32 25-35 23-28 31-38 37-46 17-20

